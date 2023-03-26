Cory Sandhagen has set a deadline for his next fight ... or else!

“The Sandman” picked up a crucial win over Marlon Vera in UFC San Antonio’s headliner last night (Sat., March 25, 2023) inside AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, taking home a split decision victory (watch highlights).

After his win, Sandhagen had a name locked and loaded for his next opponent: Merab Dvalishvili.

“Merab, you’re hungry? Well, I got something for you to eat, and it don’t taste good,” Sandhagen said during his in-cage interview.

The fight between Sandhagen vs. Dvalishvili makes complete sense as a No. 1 contender title eliminator. As for when the two contenders should fight — Dvalishvili fought two weeks ago — the timeline between the two lines-up quite nice.

During UFC San Antonio’s post-fight press conference, “The Sandman” says he must fight before Sept. 1 ... or his fiance will kill him.

“Like 90 percent [I fight Merab next],” Sandhagen said. “I got pretty hurt a couple of times in this camp, so like I might need elbow surgery. I was kind of going into [the fight] not like 100 percent, but not enough to like really b—tch super hard about it, but I might need elbow surgery. I get married on Sept. 1, and my fiance will kill me if we have the wedding and I have to still be training for a fight. So, it’ll definitely have to be before Sept. 1, or my fiance will kill both me and Merab. She’s feisty.”

Sandhagen, 30, is riding a two-fight win streak since losing to Petr Yan for the interim UFC Bantamweight championship at UFC 267.

For complete UFC San Antonio: “Sandhagen vs. Vera” results and play-by-play, click HERE.