Despite three champions, Dana White shoots down UFC Mexico in 2023: ‘Didn’t work out’

Mexican fight fans got bad news during UFC San Antonio’s post-fight press conference (watch it) last night (Sat., March 25, 2023) inside AT&T Center.

UFC President, Dana White, spoke to the media after UFC San Antonio and was asked if he is looking to capitalize on having three Mexican champions by holding an event in south of the United States border in 2023.

Unfortunately, there are no plans.

“Well, we would obviously love to get back to Mexico and [have an event there], but I don’t know if it’s in the plans right now,” White told the media. “We’re building the UFC P.I. down there right now, and wait until you guys see that. I can’t wait to share that with you, actually; you know, the renderings for the UFC PI in Mexico — it’s gonna be badass. But, we’re not, we’re not looking at [an event].

“You’re right,” White continued. “You’re not wrong — we got three Mexican champions, finally. We probably should be heading to Mexico or at least doing a Cinco de Mayo [fight]. But, that didn’t work out, either.”

With Brandon Moreno, Yair Rodriguez and Alexa Grasso all holding UFC gold at the moment, one would think it would be a no-brainer to take a trip to Mexico City, Mexico, this year.

The promotion has not been to Mexico since the disaster that was UFC Fight Night: “Rodriguez vs. Stephens” back in 2019. And, before that, it was UFC Fight Night: “Pettis vs. Moreno” in 2017.

Hopefully, since it is only March, UFC will change its mind and schedule an event for Mexico. If not, the promotion can always hit southern California, which absolutely always goes nuts for Mexican fighters.

