It didn’t take Manel Kape very long to react to his canceled fight last night (Sat., Mar. 25, 2023) at UFC San Antonio ... and it was venomous. Just 20 minutes before the ESPN main card began, it was announced that Alex Perez had fallen ill backstage and his Flyweight fight with Kape was canceled for undisclosed medical reasons.

“Starboy” was unconcerned with his opponent’s seemingly serious condition, unleashing his fury on Perez via social media.

“Unfortunately, my opponent just came to the weighing to pose and take a picture,” Kape wrote. “Inside me, I felt that he would not have the courage to face me, our energies were totally different, and I knew that he did not want to be here; he did not want the same as I wanted, and it was notorious the fear that emanated from him. But I was surprised to see him getting on the bus, and I really thought we were going to fight. Even after grabbing him by the neck and giving him some good slaps in the chest in the meeting room.

“We arrived at the Arena, warmed up, turned on my hands, and only three fights left for our fight, he just gave up!” Kape continued. “Your DNA is an abomination. Unlike you, my DNA is from fearless warriors coming from Queen NJinga Mbande, my DNA has history.

“I kill by the sword and die by the sword inside the battlefield. YOU COWARD! Cowards die several times before their death,” Kape concluded.

Keep in mind that a few hours after UFC San Antonio wrapped, Perez revealed he suffered a seizure while warming up for the 125-pound clash.

“First and foremost, I want to thank everyone for all the support and concerns,” Perez wrote. “I was doing my pre-fight warm-up and had a seizure. I immediately received medical attention. My hydration, electrolytes, etc were all more than adequate. This has nothing to do with [my] weight cut. It was one of the easiest cuts of my career. I will be undergoing further testing in the upcoming weeks to determine the cause. I would appreciate privacy. My apologies to my opponent and fans. Thank you to the UFC medical team for their help and support.”

Alex Perez is legit cursed pic.twitter.com/0WQNsuFFAp — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) March 25, 2023

This is the second time in his UFC run that Kape has had his opponent pull out hours before a fight. Indeed, Rogerio Bontorin withdrew after Kape had weighed in for their scrap at UFC 275 in June 2022.

As for Perez, his horrible luck continued last night.

This marks his ninth canceled fight he has been a part of since fighting for the Flyweight championship in 2020, and as a result, the 31-year-old has only fought once since, which was his last outing against Alexandre Pantoja (watch highlights).

For complete UFC San Antonio: “Sandhagen vs. Vera” results and play-by-play, click HERE.