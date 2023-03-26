Carla Esparza will become a “Cookie Monster” mom in Sept. 2023.

Indeed, Esparza — the first-ever Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s Strawweight champion — shared the good news of her pregnancy last night (Sat., Mar. 25, 2023) via social media.

“So we’ve been keeping a little secret for the last 14 weeks … we’re expecting,” Esparza wrote. “Baby Cookie Monster. Grand Entrance September 2023. Excited for this next chapter … and hoping to make my return early- to mid-2024.”

Esparza, 35, lost her Strawweight title in her last outing to Zhang Weili via submission at UFC 281 inside Madison Square Garden in Nov. 2022 (watch highlights). The loss snapped her six-fight win streak, during which she defeated Rosa Namaujas (in a snoozer), battered Yan Xiaonan (watch highlights), and picked up decision wins over Marina Rodriguez, Michelle Waterson, Alexa Grasso and Virna Jandiroba.

“Cookie Monster” — who won the inaugural women’s 115-pound strap back in 2014 — is currently ranked No. 1 in the division and plans for a 2024 return. Obviously, the division will look different in a year, so she can take her time and enjoy the time away with her growing family.

From everyone at MMAmania.com ... congrats Carla!