Henry Cejudo wasn’t impressed with Marlon Vera’s performance at UFC San Antonio last night (Sat., Mar 25, 2023) inside AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas ... at all. That’s because “Chito” likely dropped his No. 3 Bantamweight ranking, losing a split decision to Cory Sandhagen in a five-round main event (watch highlights).

While the fight was filled with the highest levels of mixed martial arts (MMA), Cejudo — a former Flyweight and Bantamweight champion — ripped Vera’s takedown defense after Sandhagen landed three of 12 takedowns on “Chito,” securing seven minutes of control time in the process.

Hey @chitoveraUFC your takedown defense is almost as bad as that pussy on the back of your head. Get to the back of the line #UFCSanAntonio — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 26, 2023

“Hey [Marlon Vera], your takedown defense is almost as bad as that pu—y on the back of your head,” Cejudo wrote on Twitter immediately after the fight. “Get to the back of the line.”

The loss to Sandhagen isn’t going to drop Vera’s stock too low, but he might have to go to the back of the Bantamweight title contender line like Cejudo suggested.

“Triple C” is un-retiring and returns to action for the first time in three years at UFC 288 on May 6, 2023, challenging Aljamain Sterling for his Bantamweight belt. “The Sandman,” meanwhile, has now won two straight since challenging for the 135-pound title and snapped Vera’s impressive four-fight win streak.

