For the third time in 36 hours, a UFC San Antonio match up has bit the dust. Unfortunately, it was also one of the best match ups on the card!

UFC announced on the UFC San Antonio broadcast that Alex Perez vs. Manel Kape was canceled due to a medical issue backstage with Perez. In November 2020, Perez came up short opposite Deiveson Figueiredo for the Flyweight title, but since then, his career has been an absolute disaster.

He’s fought just once in the 2.5 years since, quickly losing in the first round opposite Alexandre Pantoja. During that span, eight of his fights were cancelled due to failed weight cuts or injures to either Perez or his opponent. It just keeps happening, and now we have a ninth cancellation literally a half hour before Perez was set to compete.

Conversely, Kape has done well lately. The former RIZIN champion has won three straight and advanced into the Top 10, and another win could have introduced him to the immediate title mix. It’s unclear at this time whether UFC intends to rebook the match up in the next couple weeks or move on entirely.

