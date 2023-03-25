"They don't call him the kicking machine for nothing." Superlek with an incredible knockout at #ONEFightNight8 ! pic.twitter.com/YHsX5QxkIE

One Fight Night 8 went down last night (March 24, 2023) from inside the Singapore Indoor Arena in Kallang, Singapore, but it wasn’t exactly the card that was planned. Two weeks prior to the event, the planned Heavyweight title unification bout between Arjan Bhullar and Anatoly Malykhin fell apart.

As a result, the scheduled co-main event between Muay Thai superstar Rodtang and One Championship Flyweight kickboxing kingpin Superlek was bumped to the main event slot. However, Rodtang pulled out at the last second due to injury, so Danial Williams stepped up in his place.

Unfortunately for Williams, he was preparing for a Strawweight bout when he received the call. He was visibly smaller than Superlek, which is a big problem against such a formidable kicker. Superlek nailed “Mini T” with a perfect high kick in the third round, and though the Aussie tried to recover, a right hand afterward ended his night for good.

Here are the full results of the One Fight Night 8 card:

Superlek Kiatmuu9 defeats Danial Williams via KO

Allycia Rodrigues defeats Janet Todd via decision

Seo Hee Ham defeats Itsuki Hirata via decision

Akbar Abdullaev defeats Oh Ho Taek via KO

Zhang Peimian defeats Torepchi Dongak via decision

Aslanbek Zikreev defeats Rui Botelho via decision

Keito Yamakita defeats Alex Silva via decision

Eddie Abasolo defeats Niclas Larsen via KO

Iman Barlow defeats Ekaterina Vandaryeva via decision

Tammi Musumeci defeats Bianca Basílio via decision

Check out the rest of the finishes and highlights below: