Everything’s bigger in Texas, which includes the trucks that just might intercept the crosswalk.

Retired Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight king and active color commentator, Michael Bisping, found that out the hard way. Less than 24 hours removed from his commentary duties at tonight’s (Sat. March 25, 2023) UFC San Antonio: “Sandhagen vs. Vera” event, Bisping revealed on Twitter that he found himself in an altercation with a large truck.

And its “b—ch” driver.

“Just got hit by a truck crossing the road,” Bisping tweeted. “Then the woman driving beeps the horn, gives me the finger and drives off haha. What a b—ch gangster move though. #texas”

Fortunately, it doesn’t sound like “The Count” took too much damage in this exchange. Replying to a concerned fan afterward, Bisping confirmed, “I’m good mate. Just a flesh wound,” accompanied by a laughing face emoji. In short, Bisping is unlikely to have any issues making it to his usual cage side seat later this evening.

Bisping, 44, retired in 2017 following consecutive stoppage losses to Georges St. Pierre and Kelvin Gastelum. Prior to those defeats, “The Count” shocked the world by capturing and defending the Middleweight belt, earning himself a spot in the UFC Hall of Fame as one of the more important English athletes in UFC history.

Nowadays, Bisping’s biggest concern outside of errant vehicles is commentary criticism.