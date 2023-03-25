UFC San Antonio officially wrapped up last night (Sat., March 25, 2023) live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, and fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event clash between Bantamweight contenders Cory Sandhagen and Marlon Vera, a co-headliner former champion Holly Holm opposite kickboxer Yana Santos, and a bevy of known finishers throwing down, there will be a lot to discuss when the fighters take to the stage.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live at 10:30 P.M. It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

For complete UFC San Antonio results and play-by-play, click here.