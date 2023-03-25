Cory Sandhagen defeated Marlon Vera last night (Sat., March 25, 2023) at UFC San Antonio live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Across five rounds, Sandhagen proved himself the better man, picking apart and outwrestling “Chito” consistently.

Sadly, UFC San Antonio wasn’t the best event of the year. Three planned fights were cancelled in the immediate lead up and on fight night, and there were just three finishes on the entire 10-fight card. While some of the bouts that went to a decision were entertaining — like Sandhagen vs. Vera or Maycee Barber vs. Andrea Lee — they weren’t particularly memorable brawls either.

As such, all three fights that ended in finish earned a bonus. That’s not to say there wasn’t a “Fight of the Night.” however. CJ Vergara vs. Daniel Lacerda ended in the second round, but it packed a full 15 minutes worth of action and drama into that time span. Lacerda badly hurt Vergara and him him running laps in the first frame, but Vergara was able to storm back and electrify his home crowd by battering an exhausting Lacerda immediately afterward.

Otherwise, the two finishes of the evening also picked up bonus cash. Nate Landwehr showed off his crafty kickboxing and opportunistic submission skill in strangling Austin Lingo, while Daniel Pineda kept his finishing percentage at a remarkable 100% by securing a nasty guillotine win over Tucker Lutz.

Here are the official bonus winners:

Fight of the Night: CJ Vergara vs. Daniel Lacerda

Performance of the Night: Nate Landwehr

Performance of the Night: Daniel Pineda

For complete UFC San Antonio: “Sandhagen vs. Vera” results and play-by-play, click HERE.