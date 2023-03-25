 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC San Antonio highlights: Nate Landwehr rocks and strangles Austin Lingo

By Andrew Richardson
UFC Fight Night: Landwehr v Lingo Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Nate Landwehr and Austin Lingo squared off earlier today (Sat. March 25, 2023) live on ESPN+ at UFC San Antonio from inside AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Following some back-and-forth striking exchanges, Landwehr managed to hurt his opponent and lock in the rear naked choke.

Lingo started the fight well, moving his feet and putting together punching combinations. He did good work with the jab and lined up his right hand, doing some early damage. Landwehr, on the other hand, looked a bit hesitant, and Lingo’s footwork was giving him trouble.

“The Train” did not take too long to adjust though. He started finding success at distance with heavy kicks, and whenever the two came together, Landwehr attacked with elbows. By the second round, Landwehr was the one advancing, and Lingo suddenly didn’t look so comfortable.

Just before the finish, Landwehr found a new opening: the break of clinches. He started separating the clinch with high kicks, which routinely found their target. One hurt Lingo and opened up the takedown, and Landwehr did a great job of landing directly into the cross-body wrist control position.

Lingo was forced to turn away to avoid getting beat up from that position, and Landwehr immediately locked up the choke in response. Check out the full highlights below:

