Nate Landwehr and Austin Lingo squared off earlier today (Sat. March 25, 2023) live on ESPN+ at UFC San Antonio from inside AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Following some back-and-forth striking exchanges, Landwehr managed to hurt his opponent and lock in the rear naked choke.

Lingo started the fight well, moving his feet and putting together punching combinations. He did good work with the jab and lined up his right hand, doing some early damage. Landwehr, on the other hand, looked a bit hesitant, and Lingo’s footwork was giving him trouble.

“The Train” did not take too long to adjust though. He started finding success at distance with heavy kicks, and whenever the two came together, Landwehr attacked with elbows. By the second round, Landwehr was the one advancing, and Lingo suddenly didn’t look so comfortable.

Just before the finish, Landwehr found a new opening: the break of clinches. He started separating the clinch with high kicks, which routinely found their target. One hurt Lingo and opened up the takedown, and Landwehr did a great job of landing directly into the cross-body wrist control position.

Lingo was forced to turn away to avoid getting beat up from that position, and Landwehr immediately locked up the choke in response. Check out the full highlights below:

NOT JUST A HYPE TRAIN @NateTheTrain with the submission win at #UFCSanAntonio pic.twitter.com/bAo5VCc3Fe — UFC (@ufc) March 26, 2023

For complete UFC San Antonio: “Vera vs. Sandhagen” results and play-by-play, click HERE!