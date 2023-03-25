Daniel Pineda and Tucker Lutz squared off earlier today (Sat. March 25, 2023) live on ESPN+ at UFC San Antonio from inside AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Following a fun fight, Pineda returned to the win column with a slick guillotine choke.

Early on, Pineda focused his aggression on the lead leg, fully committing his weight to chopping low kicks. Lutz was taking the shin full into his thigh, but he fired right forward and landed in good combination. Both men attempted takedowns, and Pineda hunted for the spinning kick.

Lutz was doing well until a Pineda overhand briefly floored him. By the second, that damage to the lead leg seemed to be slowing Lutz as well. Pineda used a guillotine choke to gain top position, and when Lutz went to stand along the fence, “The Pit” again attacked the neck. This time, he jumped full guard, forcing the finish with a lovely high-elbow guillotine.

Few men are more efficient finishers than Pineda, who’s stopped all 28 of his victories via stoppage. Check out the full highlights below:

