Last night during a DAZN Boxing event in Milan, Italy, Italian rapper Tony Effe started a brawl with Italian rapper and pro boxer Ion. Tony's good friend and UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori stepped in and hammer punched Ion knocking him down. Definitely not a good look for him. pic.twitter.com/CjuPb0DDx6

Marvin Vettori just picked up his second win in the month of March.

“The Italian Dream” was attending the Ivan Zucco vs. Germaine Brown-led boxing event last night (March 24, 2023) in Milan, Italy when a bit of extracurricular violence broke out. According to the Al Zullino, the scuffle was instigated by Italian rapper Tony Effe, who was targeting fellow rapper and actor Ion Real Deal. Real name Omar Nguale Ilunga, Ion holds a 23-2-1 professional boxing record.

A random rapper vs. experienced boxer doesn’t sound like much of a fair fight, but fortunately for Effe, Vettori was on his side! In the midst of the chaos, Vettori found himself in position to land a trio of hammerfists that sent Ilunga to the floor. The video is messy, but he may have landed a soccer kick too.

Just one week ago (Sat. March 18, 2023), Vettori participated in some sanctioned fighting opposite Roman Dolidze at UFC 286, halting the jiu-jitsu ace’s rise up the ladder via unanimous decision. Ranked at No. 3 in the UFC’s Middleweight division, Vettori is likely Italy’s best hope currently for a UFC champion. The chance of UFC imposing any type of punishment here is extraordinarily slim, so this squabble is unlikely to result in any trouble for his title dreams.