Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen full fight video preview | UFC San Antonio

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight title contenders, Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen, will headline the UFC San Antonio mixed martial arts (MMA) event TONIGHT (Sat., March 25, 2023) on ESPN and ESPN+ at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Check out the official main event video preview embedded above.

The red-hot Vera (20-7-1) is the winner of four straight with two knockouts, including his fourth round finish over former Bantamweight champion, Dominick Cruz, in UFC San Diego’s main event last August (watch highlights).

“Chito” is currently ranked No. 3 at 135 pounds.

That’s just two spots above the No. 5-seeded Sandhagen (15-4), who rebounded from consecutive decision losses to Petr Yan and T.J. Dillashaw to stop divisional up-and-comer, Yadong Song, in UFC Vegas 60’s headliner back in Sept. 2022 (see it).

High stakes at 135 pounds!

