 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen full fight video preview | UFC San Antonio

By Jesse Holland
/ new

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight title contenders, Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen, will headline the UFC San Antonio mixed martial arts (MMA) event TONIGHT (Sat., March 25, 2023) on ESPN and ESPN+ at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Check out the official main event video preview embedded above.

LIVE! Stream UFC San Antonio On ESPN+

BLOCKBUSTER BANTAMWEIGHT CONTENDERS’ BOUT! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) departs APEX for a special “Fight Night” extravaganza at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, on Sat., March 25, 2023, featuring a pair of thrilling 135-pound bouts. Surging No. 4-ranked contender Marlon Vera goes for his fifth consecutive win when he takes on exciting finisher and No. 5-seeded Cory Sandhagen. In UFC San Antonio’s ESPN+-streamed co-main event, former women’s 135-pound champion and current No. 3-ranked Holly Holm battles Yana Santos (No. 4).

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

The red-hot Vera (20-7-1) is the winner of four straight with two knockouts, including his fourth round finish over former Bantamweight champion, Dominick Cruz, in UFC San Diego’s main event last August (watch highlights).

“Chito” is currently ranked No. 3 at 135 pounds.

That’s just two spots above the No. 5-seeded Sandhagen (15-4), who rebounded from consecutive decision losses to Petr Yan and T.J. Dillashaw to stop divisional up-and-comer, Yadong Song, in UFC Vegas 60’s headliner back in Sept. 2022 (see it).

High stakes at 135 pounds!

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC San Antonio fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC San Antonio news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Vera vs. Sandhagen” fight card and ESPN/ESPN+ line up click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania