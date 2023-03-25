Disturbing video: Fighter passes out, takes prolonged damage after incompetent referee refuses to stop fight

One of the worst stoppages in recent mixed martial arts (MMA) history occurred tonight (Fri., March 24, 2023) inside the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas during Fury FC 76. In the main event, former Dana White Contender Series (DWCS) veteran Edgar Chairez took on Gianni Vazquez.

In the fourth round, after a very competitive fight up to that point, Chairez locked up a tight triangle choke, and what followed was very disturbing and horrifying.

Vazquez went unconscious while locked in the triangle choke; however, Texas referee Frank Collazo missed it. While still unconscious, Chairez transitioned to an armbar and held it for 20 seconds until Vazquez woke up and tapped.

The victory was huge for Chairez was massive, but it was overshadowed by the evident incompetency of Collazo, who could have had Vazquez killed.

Twitter went nuts when the clip hit the internet.

WHAT IN THE ACTUAL FUCK. Never let that man be near any competition setting again — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) March 25, 2023

You know it’s bad when the guy gets puts to sleep and wakes up and still in a bad arm bar the ref was scared to call it — Luis Martinez (@MartinezLuis209) March 25, 2023

This is not one of the worst this is the worst — Hendrix (@MMAHendrix) March 25, 2023

Steve Mazagatti is horrified by this display, ffs. Sweet Jesus. — Rian (@srcdc313) March 25, 2023

Been watching this shit a looooong time, I've witnessed two decades worth of late stoppages and this one may be the latest. Fuck. https://t.co/CfjW4FdL3N — Freddy Cringe Jr. (@KyleCobraIsMeh) March 25, 2023

How the fuck are there so many mma refs that look like they’re seeing jiu jitsu for the first time?!? — Vince Mancini (@VinceMancini) March 25, 2023

Please never let this man referee another fight. https://t.co/fukYK8UxBc — Jillian DeCoursey (@lionheartjill) March 25, 2023

Thankfully, Vazquez appeared alright when he woke up and stood during the decision.