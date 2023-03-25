 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Disturbing video: Fighter passes out, takes prolonged damage after incompetent referee refuses to stop fight

By AlexBehunin
/ new

One of the worst stoppages in recent mixed martial arts (MMA) history occurred tonight (Fri., March 24, 2023) inside the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas during Fury FC 76. In the main event, former Dana White Contender Series (DWCS) veteran Edgar Chairez took on Gianni Vazquez.

In the fourth round, after a very competitive fight up to that point, Chairez locked up a tight triangle choke, and what followed was very disturbing and horrifying.

Vazquez went unconscious while locked in the triangle choke; however, Texas referee Frank Collazo missed it. While still unconscious, Chairez transitioned to an armbar and held it for 20 seconds until Vazquez woke up and tapped.

The victory was huge for Chairez was massive, but it was overshadowed by the evident incompetency of Collazo, who could have had Vazquez killed.

Twitter went nuts when the clip hit the internet.

Thankfully, Vazquez appeared alright when he woke up and stood during the decision.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania