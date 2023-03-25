It was a good night for former UFC fighters.

Regional mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion Fury FC went down last night (Fri., Mar. 24, 2023) inside Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas. Two former UFC fighters on the card were trying to get back to the big show, and they did a good job getting noticed.

First was Carlton Minus (13-5), who was in action against hot prospect Dimitre Ivy at Fury FC 76. After a very competitive first round, Minus slept Ivy 21 seconds into the second round and then had quite the celebration.

Minus, 29, went 0-2 in the UFC, losing to Matthew Semelsberger in his debut and then to Christos Giagos in 2020. Since his release from the UFC, he has gone 3-1 with three finishes.

Marcelo Rojo (17-9) was the other former UFC fighter in action against Angel Luis Cruz, and he got back into the win column in style after a brutal run in the UFC.

“Pitbull” bloodied Cruz with ground and pound and ended up finishing him. Usually, after his win, he does his famous velociraptor celebration, but instead, he climbed the cage and stayed there like a spider.

Marcelo Rojo with the first round TKO!!! #FuryFC76 pic.twitter.com/9KYTcWZLWe — Fury FC (@FuryFightingTX) March 25, 2023

Celebration of the night by a longshot#FuryFC76 pic.twitter.com/Jb1Ksxvmtd — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) March 25, 2023

After his win during his post-fight interview, he pleaded with UFC matchmakers Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby, who were in attendance, to bring him back to the UFC and let him fight on the undercard of his teammate, best friend, and ‘idol’ Brandon Moreno - which is something he had asked for since before he got signed.

Not calling for the money, not calling for the fame, just a fight on the same card as Brandon Moreno. Gotta love Marcelo Rojo#FuryFC76 pic.twitter.com/1MyZqSlp5h — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) March 25, 2023

Rojo, 34, went 0-3 in the UFC, losing all three via finish. He was released after his knockout loss to Francis Marshall at UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Holland (watch highlights).

