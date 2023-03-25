CJ Vergara and Daniel Lacerda squared off earlier today (Sat. March 25, 2023) live on ESPN+ at UFC San Antonio from inside AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. The two Flyweights wasted little time getting after it, putting on one of the best fights of 2023 so far.

Vergara was landing efficiently early, but Lacerda held a clear speed advantage. The Brazilian was looking for his spinning wheel kick from the first bell, and about midway through the round, he added a feint to close some extra distance and landed it flush. Vergara was badly hurt, stumbling around the cage and literally running away from Lacerda.

Lacerda chased and landed more big shots, dropping Vergara multiples times. Somehow, the San Antonio local survived to the see the second, and Lacerda was absolutely spent. There was nothing left on his shots, and Vergara upped the pressure. He gained top position, and Vergara attempted a calf slicer from bottom.

That would be his last offense. Vergara escaped and dropped the hammer, attempting an arm triangle choke before instead unleashing a hail of strikes that forced the finish in the second round.

Check out the full highlights below:

