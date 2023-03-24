Jorge Masvidal on Joe Rogan saying he’s better than Georges St-Pierre: ‘That’s a real-life notch’

Joe Rogan recently caught the attention of the mixed martial arts (MMA) community after he stated that he believes Jorge Masvidal was not only on the level of former longtime Ultimate Fighting Championship (UF)C Welterweight champion, Georges St-Pierre, but that he could even be better.

Now, “Gamebred” has chimed in and given his reaction to the flattering comments by one of the most knowledgeable men in the sport, saying that Rogan knows what he’s talking about when it comes to the fight game.

“Joe’s been watching the sport forever, and he truly is like an encyclopedia,” Masvidal told MMA Junkie Radio. “I was just with Joe, I got back from Texas. We’re like talking boxing and there’s not a name that I threw out that this guy doesn’t know and hasn’t digested 20 fights of this individual. … Every fight, every fighter that I brought up, he’s like, ‘Yeah, I remember so-and-so, he took him out in the seventh round.’ He’s just an encyclopedia of wealth for the sport.

“So, for him to consider me one of the better fighters to have ever lived is – f*ck man, that’s a real life notch for me right there, man. That guy, I consider him a f*ckin true connoisseur of the sport. He calls it the way he is and stuff in fights. I don’t think he’s a biased dude, man. So, I really enjoy his commentary as well. I just feel like that’s f*cking awesome that he put me up there like that.”

Don’t blame the drugs.

I think we can all agree that the statement is a little off from Rogan considering that “Rush” is considered one of the greatest fighters of all time with a pro record of 26-2, with 14 title fights under his belt, which includes winning the 170-pound title and defending it nine consecutive times before walking away.

Let’s not forget the fact that after he decided to mount a comeback he returned and submitted Michael Bisping to win the Middleweight title, walking into the sunset one more time as a champion in a higher weight class.

Though talented in his own right, Masvidal has never tasted UFC gold except for the made-up “BMF” title (still can’t believe that was a thing), which he earned by stopping Nate Diaz in 2019 (see it). He has a 12-9 record inside the Octagon and is currently riding a three-fight losing streak, two of those were title fights against Kamaru Usman.

“Gamebred” will attempt to snap the longest losing streak of his career when he battles Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 on April 8, 2023 in Miami, Florida.