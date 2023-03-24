Goiti Yamauchi undergoes successful surgery after suffering devastating knee injury at Bellator 292

Bellator MMA Welterweight contender, Goiti Yamauchi, has undergone successful knee surgery after suffering a gruesome knee injury just 26 seconds into his fight against Michael Page at Bellator 292 on March 10, 2023 in San Jose, California.

Page kicked Yamauchi in his right knee in what was the first big strike of the fight, which then forced him to fall down to the canvas in pain, prompting the referee to put an end to the fight. After he was diagnosed by a doctor it was discovered that Yamauchi had suffered a patella tendon rupture.

“I think that was a first in 30 years of MMA,” Yamauchi said of the rarity of his injury in an exclusive statement to MMA Fighting.

Yamauchi is now expecting a lengthy recovery with rehab, so there is no current timetable for his return. He is currently ranked No. 5 in the stacked 170-pound division, though his loss to Page did snap his three-fight win streak and took him out of the running for a shot at the title.

