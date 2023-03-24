 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Live: UFC San Antonio ceremonial weigh ins video | Vera vs. Sandhagen

By Jesse Holland
/ new

With the UFC San Antonio early (and official) weigh ins already in the books, an event not without its share of drama (details here), the promotion will send all 26 22 fighters back to the stage for the ceremonial festivities, popping off LIVE at 6 p.m. ET in the embedded video above. This marks the final stop before the “Vera vs. Sandhagen” MMA event on ESPN and ESPN+ tomorrow night (Sat., March 25, 2023) at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Get complete UFC San Antonio early weigh-in results and video right here.

LIVE! Stream UFC San Antonio On ESPN+

BLOCKBUSTER BANTAMWEIGHT CONTENDERS’ BOUT! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) departs APEX for a special “Fight Night” extravaganza at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, on Sat., March 25, 2023, featuring a pair of thrilling 135-pound bouts. Surging No. 4-ranked contender Marlon Vera goes for his fifth consecutive win when he takes on exciting finisher and No. 5-seeded Cory Sandhagen. In UFC San Antonio’s ESPN+-streamed co-main event, former women’s 135-pound champion and current No. 3-ranked Holly Holm battles Yana Santos (No. 4).

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC San Antonio fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC San Antonio news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Vera vs. Sandhagen” fight card and ESPN/ESPN+ line up click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania