With the UFC San Antonio early (and official) weigh ins already in the books, an event not without its share of drama (details here), the promotion will send all 26 22 fighters back to the stage for the ceremonial festivities, popping off LIVE at 6 p.m. ET in the embedded video above. This marks the final stop before the “Vera vs. Sandhagen” MMA event on ESPN and ESPN+ tomorrow night (Sat., March 25, 2023) at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Get complete UFC San Antonio early weigh-in results and video right here.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC San Antonio fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC San Antonio news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Vera vs. Sandhagen” fight card and ESPN/ESPN+ line up click here.