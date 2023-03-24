Face off! Marlon Vera vs Cory Sandhagen staredown video from UFC San Antonio weigh ins

Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen both made weight for their UFC San Antonio headliner this Sat. night (March 11, 2023) at AT&T Center in Texas, and came face-to-face at the conclusion of the UFC San Antonio ceremonial weigh ins (get early text results and video here). Now all that’s left to do is fight, with the winner staying atop a very short list of eligible title contenders.

The red-hot Vera (20-7-1) is the winner of four straight with two knockouts, including his fourth-round finish over former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz in the UFC San Diego main event last August. “Chito” is currently ranked No. 3 at 135 pounds.

That’s just two spots above the No. 5-ranked Sandhagen (15-4), who rebounded from consecutive decision losses to Petr Yan and TJ Dillashaw to stop bantamweight up-and-comer Yadong Song in the UFC Vegas 60 headliner back in September.

Here’s the co-main event staredown between Holly Holm and Yana Santos:

High stakes at 135 pounds.

