SCRATCHED! UFC San Antonio loses second bout in 24 hours after fighter no-shows scale

Nobody missed weight for UFC San Antonio.

Unfortunately, not everyone showed up for the official weigh ins. Less than 24 hours after bantamweight bruiser Tamires Vidal withdrew from the “Lone Star State” fight card (because of this), lightweight prospect Manuel Torres was yanked from the lineup due to “medical issues.” That means opponent Trey Ogden will join “El Loco” on the sidelines until the promotion can rebook their battle or send both fighters on their separate ways.

Ogden is likely to receive his “show” purse for making weight.

UFC San Antonio will stream on ESPN and ESPN+ this Sat. night (March 25, 2023) from inside AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, featuring a bantamweight main event between Top 5 contenders Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen. Elsewhere on the card, former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm returns to throw hands with 135-pound veteran Yana Santos in the UFC San Antonio co-main event.

