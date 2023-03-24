Live: UFC San Antonio early weigh ins video results | Vera vs. Sandhagen

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from the upcoming UFC San Antonio mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which is set to go down tomorrow night (Sat., March 25, 2023) on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, featuring a bantamweight main event between Top 5 title hopefuls Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen, a five-round headliner with serious title implications for late 2023 and beyond.

Before the ESPN/ESPN+ live stream gets underway this weekend in “The Lone Star State,” which also includes the women’s bantamweight showdown between Holly Holm and Yana Santos, all 24 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy. Note: Texas Athletic Commission affords a one-pound allowance in non-title fights.

The UFC San Antonio weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Vera vs. Sandhagen” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen. Remember too that staredowns will commence at the conclusion of today’s weigh ins (roughly 12 p.m. ET).

Complete UFC San Antonio weigh ins text results below:

UFC San Antonio Main Card On ESPN/ESPN+:

135 lbs.: Marlon Vera (136) vs. Cory Sandhagen (135.5)

135 lbs.: Holly Holm (135.5) vs. Yana Santos (135)

145 lbs.: Nate Landwehr (145.5) vs. Austin Lingo (146)

125 lbs.: Maycee Barber (125.5) vs. Andrea Lee (126)

185 lbs.: Albert Duraev (186) vs. Chidi Njokuani (185)

UFC San Antonio Prelims Card On ESPN+:

125 lbs.: Manel Kape (125.5) vs. Alex Perez (126)

145 lbs.: Tucker Lutz () vs. Daniel Pineda (145.5)

145 lbs.: Lucas Alexander (146) vs. Steven Peterson (146)

170 lbs.: Trevin Giles (170.5) vs. Preston Parsons (171)

125 lbs.: Daniel Lacerda (126) vs. CJ Vergara (126)

155 lbs.: Trey Ogden () vs. Manuel Torres ()

125 lbs.: Victor Altamirano (124.5) vs. Vinicius Salvador (126)

