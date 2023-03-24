Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Former UFC title challenger and color commentator Dan Hardy is no longer on the UFC’s good side. “The Outlaw” was fired from his commentary position in 2021 over an alleged argument with a fellow employee, but no details have really been established further. Since then, the feud between Hardy and White has slowly been building, as Hardy has been vocally critical of many recent promotional decisions like the entire Power Slap venture.

It’s gotten pretty ugly.

Unfortunately for White and co., Hardy remains a relevant face in the MMA world. He works as an analyst covering the sport, and his wife Veronica has six UFC fights under her belt. She most recently competed last weekend at UFC 286 with her husband in her corner, defeating Juliana Miller via unanimous decision, but some additional restrictions were applied to keep “The Outlaw” contained. Speaking with Petesy Carroll, Hardy revealed that he was banned from all the fight week activities, and he compared his own situation with the comparative lack of consequence Colby Covington is facing after his attack on UFC employee Jon Anik.

“I think the reason [Covington will] get away with it of course is ‘cause Anik is another public figure,” Hardy explained (via MMA News). “You know, like we had the bit of a back and forth between Gaethje and Bisping. And I think as long as both people in the organization are public facing figures, I don’t think it’s that much of a problem in Dana’s eyes.

But I mean, I had a very, very minor disagreement with a member of staff and I was banned from all fight week activities last week. So you know, it’s a case-by-case basis … I went to the official weigh-ins, that was the only thing I went to. But everything else I was banned from. And it’s silliness. It’s a massive, massive double standards. But I wouldn’t expect anything less from that organization these days.”

Insomnia

Mexico having three champions (interim or otherwise) makes for exciting times. Irene Aldana might have a chance in the near future as well ...

Alexa Grasso, Brandon Moreno and Yair Rodríguez (2023)



@ESPNDeportes pic.twitter.com/iWiRewioYI — Fight Pics That Go Hard (@fightpicsgohard) March 23, 2023

Muhammad Mokaev makes MMA history as the first man to get Fibonacci Sequence’d.

Alhadmulillah!



6-8 weeks I will be back training



Thank you for all your messages, I received crazy amount of the support about my knee! It’s a strap season for me and my people!



I will be champion one day InshaAllah ☝ pic.twitter.com/RL8fsVQVlE — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) March 23, 2023

Gunnar Nelson deserves credit for being such an efficient finisher.

Proud to hold two @ufc records. One for submission and the other for striking accuracy. Maybe not just a grappler @UFCEurope pic.twitter.com/oO7wpsL3lU — Gunnar Nelson (@GunniNelson) March 23, 2023

I’ve followed Marlon Vera’s career for a while now without seeing anything about this, but it feels like the chip in his shoulder has been explained.

In honour of Chito Vera fight week



Here’s a reminder of why he got into MMA pic.twitter.com/3BUcg7cW9y — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ (@TheArtOfWar6) March 23, 2023

Training partners one-uping the intensity level is how gym wars happen unintentionally.

He took it personal pic.twitter.com/zN7pWUQZGP — Patrick St-Pierre (@patrickallsyms) March 23, 2023

No amount of “Poatan” pad footage is too much.

Babe wake up a new Poatan pad session just dropped pic.twitter.com/8Rvqr724jG — Heavyweight Thanos (@MMAThanos) March 23, 2023

Veteran brawler vs. up-and-coming knockout artist — I love this match up.

Augusto Sakai’s UFC career is MAYBE at an end?

❌ Fighter removed: Augusto Sakai — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) March 23, 2023

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Toes to the liver is a bad time.

Front kick to the liver by Willian Rafael #ImortalFC9 pic.twitter.com/57fFshcxtp — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) March 19, 2023

I definitely would have tapped or been severely injured by that banana split, it was locked in. If a guy doesn’t tap and is pummeling you, it’s time to let go regardless of how deep/dangerous the submission SHOULD be.

Utterly demoralizing.

Random Land

Movie magic.

