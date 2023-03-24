. @BellatorMMA is pleased to announce it's newest free agent signing, @Olympics Silver Medalist, Kadi Magomedov to an exclusive, multi-fight, multi-year contact. Magomedov will compete in the featherweight division and is expected to debut this year. https://t.co/TaUmX603eY pic.twitter.com/ESlEh5n0oV

Bellator MMA has snatched up another high-level talent after signing former Olympic silver medalist, Kadi Magomedov, to an exclusive, multi-fight contract to compete in the Featherweight division.

The Dagestani-born fighter — representing Belarus — competed at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. He defeated Kyle Dake — a four-time NCAA national champion — of the United States before losing to Zaurbek Sidakov in the gold medal match.

The 28-year old has yet to compete in mixed marital arts (MMA), but has spent his time training with Khabib Nurmagomedov and current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev.

According to comments made to MMA Fighting, Magomedov revealed that while he is prepared to make the jump into MMA he is not going to give up wrestling.

“A long time ago, I thought about it this but now I think is a great time to join MMA and fight in the best promotion in the world,” he said. “I’m very thankful for my manager and for Bellator giving me this opportunity. I’m not going to leave wrestling. I’m going to continue competing in wrestling and MMA.”

While no date nor opponent has been revealed, Magomedov is expected to make his debut in 2023, revealing he will continue to train with Khabib and Co.

“I’m going to train with the Nurmagomedov team and in the Nurmagomedov school,” Magomedov said. “I’ve trained with these guys a long time and they give me a lot of benefit.

“I don’t want to rush and I don’t want to hurry up. I want to do a little bit of sparring and wrestling, but I don’t like to wait a lot. Probably I’m going to fight soon.”

