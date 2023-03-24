ONE Fight Night 8 preview

ONE Fight Night 8 is set for Singapore this weekend and will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime on Friday night in the US and Canada. The event will be headlined by a flyweight kickboxing fight.

Submission Grappling: Bianca Basílio vs. Tammi Musumeci (Strawweight)

Bianca Basiliao is a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ) black belt and multiple time world champion who was 15 when she won her first world title as a blue belt. She needed less than a minute to score a submission win on her ONE Championship debut.

All eyes will be on Tammi Musumeci because her brother already holds a ONE Championship title. She has been a black belt since 2013 and won the World Championships last year.

Muay Thai: Ekaterina Vandaryeva vs. Iman Barlow (Strawweight)

Iman Barlow picked up a win and a $50,000 bonus in her ONE Championship debut. That first round destruction of Daniela Lopez was a year ago and having seen her career disrupted due to Covid-19 cancellations she is looking to make up for lost time.

Ekaterina Vandaryeva comes into the match looking for her first win after three previous losses, though many argued that she deserved the decision in her last fight, after rocking Supergirl Jaroonsakgym badly in the second round. She has switched camp ahead of this fight and is now training alongside Chingiz Allazov and Roman Kryklia.

Muay Thai: Niclas Larsen vs. Eddie Abasolo (Featherweight )

Both fighters are looking to register their first win ONE Championship win although there is no shame in losing to Tawanchai PKSaenchaigym an Jimmy Vienot like Niclas Larsen did. He is comfortable in both stances and likes to make a fast start.

Eddie Abasalo was stopped by Liam Nolan but has dropped down a division since then. He is very elusive and can fire off fast punches and kicks while making opponent’s miss.

Alex Silva vs. Keito Yamakita (Strawweight)

Alex Silva (12-8) is the former ONE Championship strawweight champion but the 40 year old’s recent form has been mixed. He is a BJJ black belt and will always be a threat on the ground.

Keito Yamakita (7-0) looks to be a wrestler based on the very limited footage available. He will probably look to take the Brazilian down and control him on the ground.

Kickboxing: Zhang Peimian vs. Torepchi Dongak (Strawweight)

Zhang Peiman will be looking to bounce back after losing to title to Jonathan Di Bella in a strawweight kickboxing fight. That was a very entertaining contest and the Chinese fighter has some fast, powerful low kicks.

Torepchi Dongak is making his ONE Championship debut and has a reputation for hitting hard although there is very little footage available of the Russian.

Oh Ho Taek vs. Akbar Abdullaev (Featherweight)

Oh Ho Taek (9-2-1) comes into this contest on the back of a seven fight winning streak. The Korean didn’t look particularly impressive on his ONE Championship debut when he squeezed past Ryogo Takahashi in a highly uneventful three round fight.

Akbar Abdullaev (7-0) comes into his ONE Championship debut with a perfect professional record. He appears to be a striking specialist who likes to fire off fast punching combinations.

Itsuki Hirata vs. Seo Hee Ham (Atomweight)

Itsuki Hirata (6-1) is a judoka who is very dangerous with arm locks. But she is in danger of becoming better known for missing weight than winning fights and all eyes will be on the weigh ins here after the first fight was called off at the last minute.

Seo Hee Ham (25-8) refused to fight Hirata as a matter of principle when the Japanese fighter failed hydration tests and has been rewarded with a fight against the exact same opponent four months later. The Korean comes into this as a strong favorite.

Muay Thai: Allycia Rodrigues vs. Janet Todd (For atomweight title)

Allycia Rodrigues last fought in 2019 so it is very difficult to know what to expect from the Brazilian. She stood her ground against Stamp Fairtex and blocked a lot of the Thai fighter’s kicks but it wasn’t exactly an action packed fight.

Janet Todd has a much wider stance and looks to land punches and low kicks. Expect her to be the aggressor here with Rodriguez happy to stay in the pocket, soak everything up behind a high guard and land the occasional counter.

Kickboxing: Superlek Kiatmoo9 (c) vs. Danial Williams (For flyweight title)

Superlek Kiatmoo9 has always been known for his knees and kicks and has quite a traditional Muay Thai style. The majority of his ONE Championship fights have been the distance and he likes to pick opponents apart.

Danial Williams replaces the injured Rodtang Jitmuangnon. He had been training for a strawweight Muay Thai fight so might be on the small size but always takes the fight to opponents.

The entire ONE Fight Night 8 fight card will be available to view free in North America on Amazon Prime for subscribers, and in other territories using the newly launched app which you can download here.

