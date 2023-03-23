Jorge Masvidal claims he’ll get title shot after ‘dismantling’ Gilbert Burns, has ‘insider information’

Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) Welterweight title picture is in disarray.

Leon Edwards proved to the world at UFC 286 this past weekend (March 18, 2023) that his Hail Mary head kick knockout of Kamaru Usman in Aug. 2022 (watch highlights) was no fluke. Earning a majority decision win in his Usman trilogy, Edwards is already expected to receive Colby Covington as his next challenger despite his reluctance to make the fight.

While there are strong arguments against either Covington or his bitter rival, Jorge Masvidal, to get the next opportunity, Edwards is more open to facing “Gamebred” thanks to their unresolved 2019 altercation after a UFC London event. According to Masvidal, if things go his way at UFC 287 on April 8, 2023, he’ll get his wish.

Related Masvidal Says Edwards Almost Pressed Charges Against Him After Backstage Scuffle

“I’m fighting Gilbert [Burns], then I’m fighting Leon,” Masvidal told MMA Junkie. “I’m telling you that’s how it’s going to play out. I just got some insider information.

“I’m eager to get in there with Gilbert and utterly dismantle him to the point that everybody is begging for me to go and fight Leon,” he continued. “I know Leon’s not an idiot. He’s already fought before and defended the title and stuff, and he knows what a guy like me brings to the table besides the added beef that we have and the amount of pay-per-views we can generate together fighting for that title. I think it’s epic. It’s a movie ending for me and everybody involved with me.”

Masvidal’s upcoming clash with Burns will see the 38-year-old veteran look to snap a three-fight skid. The lone Baddest Motherf—ker (BMF) champion last fought over one year ago, dropping a unanimous decision to the aforementioned Covington (watch highlights).