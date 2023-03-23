‘Medical issue’ torpedoes UFC San Antonio bantamweight clash last-minute

Hailey Cowan might be cursed.

MMA Fighting confirmed today (Thurs., March 23, 2023) that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight prospect, Tamires Vidal (7-1), has withdrawn from her fight with Cowan (7-2) this weekend (Sat., March 25, 2023) at UFC San Antonio. Vidal’s reasoning for her bout exit was listed as “medical issues.”

Vidal, 24, made her UFC debut in Nov. 2022, defeating Ramona Pascual with a nasty first-round technical knockout (flying knee to the body). The win extended the Brazilian’s current winning streak to six in a row. Her last loss came against current UFC contender, Karol Rosa, in March 2019.

For Cowan, she’ll miss out on making her promotional debut for a second scheduled appearance in a row. The American prospect was originally supposed to have her first UFC fight in Feb. 2023 opposite Ailin Perez before she fell ill, leading to her removal from the contest.

UFC San Antonio still has two high-profile Bantamweight tilts set to go down atop the card. In the evening’s co-main event, Holly Holm looks to rebound against her old teammate, Yana Santos. Directly after, Top 5 contenders, Marlon “Chito” Vera and Cory Sandhagen, battle to move one step closer to a title shot.

The full 12-fight line up can be seen here.