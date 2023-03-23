Maycee Barber ‘not shocked’ Alexa Grasso beat ‘exposed’ Valentina Shevchenko

Maycee Barber is happy to see a new Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Flyweight champion.

Earlier this month (March 4, 2023), UFC 285 saw one of the all-time greats return while the other fell from their perch. In that evening’s co-main event, the 125-pound title changed hands when the longtime champion, Valentina Shevchenko, was bested for the first time in the division against Mexico’s Alexa Grasso (watch highlights).

Grasso, 29, won four straight to earn her crack at UFC gold. Along the way, she picked up a unanimous decision win over the youthful Barber, who wasn’t surprised to see her old foe make history.

“That was not a shock to me,” Barber said of Grasso at UFC San Antonio media day (h/t MMA Junkie). “She’s a phenomenal fighter and I feel like Valentina started to get exposed a little bit when she fought [Taila] Santos. Everybody is beatable. So, it was really cool to see a whole new champion in the division. I think it gives it a lot more excitement in the division.

“Valentina was such a dominant champion, so obviously, I’m sure we’re expecting a rematch at some point between them, and then at some point, I want my shot back against Alexa because I want to win that back,” she concluded. “Whether she’s the champ or not, I want that fight back.”

Barber has regained some momentum of her own since losing to Grasso in Feb. 2021. Lst retiring Jessica Eye via unanimous decision in July 2022, “The Future” rides a three-fight win streak as she heads into UFC San Antonio this weekend (Sat., March 25, 2023) against Andrea “KGB” Lee.

