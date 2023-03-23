Jiri Prochazka warns Khamzat Chimaev after sparring win claims: ‘Don’t speak about others too much’

Jiri Prochazka wasn’t pleased to hear Khamzat Chimaev talk about their old sparring session.

As two of Europe’s finest mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters, the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion, Prochazka, and Welterweight contender, Chimaev, are no strangers to each other. Prochazka is currently on the mend after a catastrophic shoulder injury, while Chimaev seeks his next move, which looks to come at Middleweight.

Recently on The MMA Hour, Chimaev claimed to have “defeated” Prochazka once in a sparring session the pair had when the former titlist visited the All Stars Training Center in Stockholm, Sweden. Keeping in mind the unwritten rule to not talk about what happens in the practice room, Prochazka offered Chimaev a reminder.

“Which person needs to speak again and again about this four years old information? Gym inside information,” Prochazka said in an Instagram story (via MMA Orbit). “When we will meet next time, in the cage, I will show you my true power. I will not take it lightly more. Don’t speak about others too much. Love yourself more.”

Prochazka’s last fight came in June 2022 when he captured Light Heavyweight gold, dethroning Glover Teixeira in a “Fight of the Year” candidate. Finding his moment with less than a minute in the fight and down on the scorecards, Prochazka locked in a rear-naked choke submission, forcing the tap (watch highlights). “Denisa” targets a return around June 2023 against recently crowned titleholder, Jamahal Hill.

Chimaev, on the other hand, also hopes to fight in the summer, but against a top name at 185 pounds. Ideally, “Borz” would get his demand of a title shot, challenging the winner of UFC 287’s title fight rematch between the champion, Alex Pereira, and Israel Adesanya.