Ian Garry vs Daniel Rodriguez welterweight banger set for UFC Vegas 73 on May 13

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently put pen to paper for an all-action welterweight showdown between exciting 170-pound up-and-comers Ian Garry and Daniel Rodriguez, a three-round contest expected to take place at the upcoming UFC Vegas 73 mixed martial arts (MMA) event on Sat., May 13, 2023 at APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

That’s according to a report from ESPN Deportes.

Garry (11-0) is coming off a third-round technical knockout victory over Kenan Song at the UFC 285 pay-per-view (PPV) event just a few weeks back. “The Future” is 4-0 since joining the promotion in late 2021 with two wins by knockout.

As for Rodriguez (17-3), 11 years older than Garry at 36, he’s looking to rebound from his submission defeat to Neil Magny at UFC Vegas 64 late last year. The loss to “The Haitian Sensation” snapped a four-fight winning streak for “D-Rod.”

Garry vs. Rodriguez could be an early contender for “Fight of the Night.”

UFC Vegas 73 is expected to be headlined by the light heavyweight showdown between Anthony Smith and Johnny Walker. Elsewhere on the card, Jailton Almeida collides with Jairzinho Rozenstruik at heavyweight while Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill throw down at 115 pounds.