Jack Hermansson vs Brendan Allen headlines UFC ‘Fight Night’ event on June 3

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently booked a battle between Top 15 middleweights Jack Hermansson and Brendan Allen for its upcoming “Fight Night” mixed martial arts (MMA) card on Sat., June 3, 2023, according to ESPN.

A city and venue have yet to be revealed.

Hermansson (23-8) continues to receive favorable bookings, at least in terms of exposure, racking up his fifth headliner in the last four years. That said, the 34 year-old “Joker” has struggled to deliver consistent results. losing three of his last four main event matchups.

As for the 27 year-old Allen (21-5), he was able to shake off a technical knockout loss to Chris Curtis at UFC Vegas 44 to string together four straight wins, three of which ended by way of submission. “All In” recently tapped Andre Muniz to close the show at UFC Vegas 70.

Grappler vs. grappler for five, five-minute rounds.

The UFC event on June 3 is also expected to feature the return of Miesha Tate, who will make her way back to the bantamweight division to throw hands with Mayra Bueno Silva. Elsewhere on the card, Amir Albazi and Kai Kara-France hook ‘em up at 125 pounds.