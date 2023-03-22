Jorge Masvidal promises to ‘legally f—king murder’ Colby Covington before MMA career ends

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington will never be friends again.

It’s been one full year since two of the Welterweight division’s most polarizing figures have been in the mixed martial arts (MMA) spotlight as much as the past few days. March 2022 saw Covington and Masvidal finally collide in the Octagon, resulting in a relatively one-sided unanimous decision victory for “Chaos” (watch highlights). The bad blood didn’t end there, however.

Weeks after the fight, Masvidal allegedly assaulted Covington outside a Miami, Florida steakhouse, and the pair have been embroiled in a legal battle ever since. According to Masvidal, issues between the former friends and teammates stem from his success as a Welterweight and Covington not following through with a handshake deal to compensate Masvidal’s striking coach five percent of his fight profits from his amateur career up until the his interim title win against Rafael dos Anjos in June 2018.

“As soon as Colby made money, what did he do? Didn’t pay my coach,” Masvidal said on the Joe Rogan Experience. “Since then, I was like, ‘Bro, I want to f—king take a bat to his f—king neck.’ And my coach is like, ‘Don’t do it, bro. You’ll fight him, and that’s how you’ll get him for both of us.

“I didn’t get him that time [we fought], but I promise you before my career’s over I’m gonna f—king murder Colby in the cage. Legally,” he added. “Allegedly a lot of things happened [illegally], bro. I don’t know they’re saying a lot of things, but it’s all allegedly, cous. S—t, man. I don’t know what they’re talking about, man. But legally, in the cage, in the UFC, I’m gonna f—king snatch his soul one way or another.”

Before Masvidal can get his chance at redemption against his bitter rival, he’ll need to get through Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 on April 8, 2023, in his home of Miami. Meanwhile, Covington appears lined up to be the current champion, Leon Edwards’, next title challenger, per UFC President, Dana White.

“I wanted to f—king kill him, I wanted to hurt him,” Masvidal said of his fight with Covington. “It just wasn’t the best version of me. In this sport, it’s what I love about it, what happened happened, and everything else is bulls—t, right? So, until we fight again, nobody will get to see that better version of me. But I promise you, before I close this chapter in my life in MMA, I will have competed against this guy [again] and I’m gonna f—king take his soul. I just know it after being those five rounds in there with him and that was the best that he had and I was nowhere near my best at that time for different reasons, I know I could f—king end this guy.”