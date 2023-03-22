LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - Bubba Jenkins has some advice for his fellow National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I wrestling champion.

“Bad Man” Jenkins is gearing up for his 2023 Professional Fighters League (PFL) season debut next weekend at 2023 PFL 1 (Sat., Apr. 1, 2023) where he rematches Chris Wade. Jenkins had his best season in 2022, winning three fights, picking up his first finish, and making it to the finals, losing to Brendan Lougnane (watch highlights).

The 35-year-old is one of the top college wrestlers to transition to mixed martial arts (MMA) and vigorously keeps up with the sport to this day, including NCAA wrestlers who move to MMA.

One of the most prominent and credentialed NCAA wrestlers, Bo Nickal, made his highly anticipated Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut earlier this month (March 4, 2023), however, Jenkins wasn’t overly impressed.

“I thought it was a successful debut,” Jenkins told MMA Mania during a PFL 2023 press junket. “I thought that they are doing a good job of bringing wrestling to the forefront of mixed martial arts. I know for sure he’s going to be a good fighter, but I know he needs a lot more work. I believe it’s too quick.

“Even in my beginning career, I rushed to the forefront of Bellator a little too quick, and had I had, you know, maybe better people in my corner who knew more about the sport to say ‘hey, let’s let’s go a little bit slower.’ Because once you fall from here, that fall is precipitous. Once you leave the NBA, once you leave the NFL, it’s only arena leagues after this...once you get on that main stage, and you’re at the top, at the highest, when you’re not prepared for it, that fall hurts. It could come very quick.”

Nickal picked up a first-round finish at UFC 285 earlier this month (watch highlights). Jenkins looks to avenge his loss to Wade next week.