UFC fighters rush to defend Jon Anik, vow to ‘jump’ Colby Covington and ‘take out the trash’

By Jesse Holland
MMA-UFC-SIN-FIGHT-NIGHT Photo credit should read ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images

Colby Covington appears to have bitten off more than he can chew.

The No. 2-ranked welterweight contender unleashed an ugly tirade directed at beloved play-by-play man Jon Anik, who expressed sympathy for 170-pound veteran Belal Muhammad when the promotion gifted “Chaos” the next crack at the division crown.

Get all the gory details on that still-evolving drama right here.

During his boorish rant, Covington threatened to orphan Anik’s children and reminded the former MMA Live host they were not far apart, geographically speaking. Those remarks didn't sit well with some of the other fighters on the UFC roster, who rushed to Anik’s defense.

Just a reminder that nobody seemed to care when former UFC welterweight Nate Diaz vowed to assault Anik for his pre-fight prediction. It’s also worth pointing out that Covington is threatening Anik with the same type of street justice that prompted “Chaos” to call the police on Jorge Masvidal.

And let’s not forget the flying boomerang of justice.

“You’re coming at a guy like Jon Anik, who is the nicest guy in the world, and why? Because Jon Anik gave me an interview?” Muhammad told MMA Fighting. “I texted Jon and I said I can’t wait to come to Miami in two weeks because I’m cornering my teammate Ignacio Bahamondes, and I wish I see Colby there. I wish that he even looks at Jon in a certain way of disrespect. I swear I’m going to walk right up to him and slap him right in his mouth.”

“If I do see you in Miami, it’s on sight. You’re the king of Miami, you’re this, you’re that, so meet me in Miami,” Muhammad continued. “I’ll be down there. Back up all this talking. Back up all these words. I’m not one of these guys you say something to and it’s only for the internet, it’s just business. No. You want to say something, you want to disrespect me, say it to my face. Let’s see how tough you are when I come to your city. Let’s see how tough you are when I’m actually in front of you. Let’s see how tough you are when I’m in your face.”

Let’s hope — for Covington’s sake — the promotion beefs up security for its upcoming fight card in Miami, though if we’re betting a horse by its record, I wouldn’t expect much “Chaos” when push comes to shove in “The Sunshine State.”

