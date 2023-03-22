Pucker up! Mike Tyson mistakes Hasbulla for a baby, snuggle-kisses Internet star in creepy exchange

Pint-sized social media sensation Hasbulla Magomedov is tiny on the outside, but a full-grown adult on the inside. I guess that wasn’t explained to former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson, who scooped up Lil’ Hazzy and snuggle-kissed him like a baby.

Blame Henry Cejudo.

The 20-something Hasbulla, who rose to fame under the wing of current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, among other top fighters, was a recent guest on Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast and was able to sneak in a few licks (figuratively) on the aging “Iron” man.

I guess it beats a burger in the face.

UFC was quick to capitalize on the success of Hasbulla, literally, signing him to an ambassador contract and splattering his “legendary” likeness across the official UFC store. In addition, Hasbulla scored his own skins as part of the latest UFC video game.

Sadly, no one seems to give a crap about Abdu Rozik, who suffers from a similar condition.