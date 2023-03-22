Live: UFC San Antonio media day video stream | Vera vs. Sandhagen

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special LIVE pre-fight media day for the upcoming UFC San Antonio mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which takes place this Sat. night (March 25, 2023) inside AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.
The live stream begins promptly at 11:20 a.m. ET in the embedded video above.
Here’s the UFC San Antonio media day lineup:
11:20 a.m.: Cory Sandhagen
12 p.m.: Austin Lingo
12:15 p.m.: Albert Duraev
12:30 p.m.: Maycee Barber
1 p.m.: Yana Santos
1:15 p.m.: CJ Vergara
1:45 p.m.: Marlon Vera
2 p.m.: Manel Kape
2:15 p.m.: Holly Holm
2:30 p.m.: Chidi Njokuani
2:45 p.m.: Nate Landwehr
3:15 p.m.: Andrea Lee
3:30 p.m.: Alex Perez
Lineup subject to change.
