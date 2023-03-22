 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Live: UFC San Antonio media day video stream | Vera vs. Sandhagen

By Jesse Holland
/ new

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special LIVE pre-fight media day for the upcoming UFC San Antonio mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which takes place this Sat. night (March 25, 2023) inside AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The live stream begins promptly at 11:20 a.m. ET in the embedded video above.

LIVE! Stream UFC San Antonio On ESPN+

BLOCKBUSTER BANTAMWEIGHT CONTENDERS’ BOUT! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) departs APEX for a special “Fight Night” extravaganza at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, on Sat., March 25, 2023, featuring a pair of thrilling 135-pound bouts. Surging No. 4-ranked contender Marlon Vera goes for his fifth consecutive win when he takes on exciting finisher and No. 5-seeded Cory Sandhagen. In UFC San Antonio’s ESPN+streamed co-main event, former women’s 135-pound champion and current No. 3-ranked Holly Holm battles Yana Santos (No. 4).

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

Here’s the UFC San Antonio media day lineup:

11:20 a.m.: Cory Sandhagen
12 p.m.: Austin Lingo
12:15 p.m.: Albert Duraev
12:30 p.m.: Maycee Barber
1 p.m.: Yana Santos
1:15 p.m.: CJ Vergara
1:45 p.m.: Marlon Vera
2 p.m.: Manel Kape
2:15 p.m.: Holly Holm
2:30 p.m.: Chidi Njokuani
2:45 p.m.: Nate Landwehr
3:15 p.m.: Andrea Lee
3:30 p.m.: Alex Perez

Lineup subject to change.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC San Antonio fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches, which are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining main card balance (also on ESPN+) at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC San Antonio: “Vera vs. Sandhagen” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania