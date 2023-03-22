Live: UFC San Antonio media day video stream | Vera vs. Sandhagen

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special LIVE pre-fight media day for the upcoming UFC San Antonio mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which takes place this Sat. night (March 25, 2023) inside AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The live stream begins promptly at 11:20 a.m. ET in the embedded video above.

Here’s the UFC San Antonio media day lineup:

11:20 a.m.: Cory Sandhagen

12 p.m.: Austin Lingo

12:15 p.m.: Albert Duraev

12:30 p.m.: Maycee Barber

1 p.m.: Yana Santos

1:15 p.m.: CJ Vergara

1:45 p.m.: Marlon Vera

2 p.m.: Manel Kape

2:15 p.m.: Holly Holm

2:30 p.m.: Chidi Njokuani

2:45 p.m.: Nate Landwehr

3:15 p.m.: Andrea Lee

3:30 p.m.: Alex Perez

Lineup subject to change.

