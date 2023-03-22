 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Holly Holm inks six-fight deal with UFC, just ‘one or two fights away’ from (another) title shot

By Jesse Holland
The 8th Annual Fighters Only World mixed Martial Arts Awards at The Venetian Theatre Inside The Venetian Las Vegas Photo by David Becker/WireImage

Holly Holm is here to stay.

The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion recently signed a new, six-fight contract with the world’s preeminent MMA promotion ahead of her Yana Santos bout, scheduled for UFC San Antonio this Sat. night (March 25, 2023) at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

“(The UFC) knew Holly had lots of options out there,” manager Lenny Fresquez told Albuquerque Journal. “She was very sought-after and probably could have earned more money elsewhere. Her mission is to get that gold. She’s one or two fights away from it.”

Holm, 41, is coming off a split decision loss to Ketlen Vieira at UFC Vegas 55 back in May 2022 but remains ranked No. 3 at 135 pounds. Santos is currently ranked No. 6 so defeating “Foxy” is unlikely to get “The Preacher’s Daughter” any close to the title, currently held by Amanda Nunes.

“Lioness” defeated Holm by technical knockout at UFC 239.

