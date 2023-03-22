Holly Holm inks six-fight deal with UFC, just ‘one or two fights away’ from (another) title shot

Holly Holm is here to stay.

The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion recently signed a new, six-fight contract with the world’s preeminent MMA promotion ahead of her Yana Santos bout, scheduled for UFC San Antonio this Sat. night (March 25, 2023) at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

“(The UFC) knew Holly had lots of options out there,” manager Lenny Fresquez told Albuquerque Journal. “She was very sought-after and probably could have earned more money elsewhere. Her mission is to get that gold. She’s one or two fights away from it.”

Holm, 41, is coming off a split decision loss to Ketlen Vieira at UFC Vegas 55 back in May 2022 but remains ranked No. 3 at 135 pounds. Santos is currently ranked No. 6 so defeating “Foxy” is unlikely to get “The Preacher’s Daughter” any close to the title, currently held by Amanda Nunes.

“Lioness” defeated Holm by technical knockout at UFC 239.