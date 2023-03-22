UFC Kansas City poster drops for ‘Holloway vs Allen’ and MMA fans don’t hate it

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently posed the official UFC Kansas City poster for the upcoming “Holloway vs. Allen” MMA event on ESPN+, scheduled for Sat., April 15, 2023 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. As the name implies, the fight card will be topped by a featherweight banger between former division champion Max Holloway and rising 145-pound prospect Arnold Allen, just two spots below “Blessed” in the official Top 5 rankings.

Fans on social media have been mostly complimentary in regards to the event poster.

“It’s an opportunity of a lifetime,” Allen told MMA Junkie. “It’s a very dangerous guy who’s beat a lot of top contenders, and he’s beaten them very well. He’s been world champion. He’s been pound-for-pound No. 1. He’s stepped up to lightweight and had wars with people like Dustin Poirier. So I’m very excited for the opportunity to challenge someone like that and show what I’m able to do.”

Here’s the full version:

UFC Kansas City will also feature the featherweight collision between Edson Barboza and Billy Quarantillo. Elsewhere on the card, Pedro Munhoz and Chris Gutierrez hook ‘em up at bantamweight while Dustin Jacoby and Azamat Murzakanov throw down at 205 pounds.

For the current UFC Kansas City fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.