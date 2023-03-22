Conor McGregor is well known for his late night Twitter rambles, and on Tuesday night he was on the craic once again.

This time he was talking up his coaches, while criticizing all the other major teams in the sport. While he was at it, he may have accidentally revealed which team won the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler.

The Ultimate Fighter 31 just finished filming last week, and all details on what happened during the show are supposed to be kept a secret. “The Notorious” isn’t exactly the best at keeping those, so we already know Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson will be appearing to help Conor’s team in the bantamweight and lightweight tournaments. We may now know which team’s contestants make it to the finals as well.

“Firaz Zahabi is a little douchebag, Trevor Wittman is a pad man,” McGregor wrote on Twitter. “Javier Mendez is a fat lick arse kick boxer, Mike brown is a smelly prick, Greg Jackson got caught up, the system of Coach Kavanagh is now shining thru. In years to come the world will know what we have been at. It’s beginning to bare fruit, if you want to train. Train at SBG Ireland with Kav. And me. We are a fight factory akin to butter churning.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s former MMA manager and McGregor rival Ali Abdelaziz was just one of many to respond to this pot-stirring.

“Hey please this sounds like you taking [fentanyl], you out of your mind,” Ali wrote. “Firas, Trevor, Javier, Greg Jackson and Mike Brown you and your coach cannot even shine their shoes, your team alongside 20 UFC fighters got cut from the UFC because you all suck, WTF you talking about?”

yea Conor is BACK pic.twitter.com/4ncKqV9YyG — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) March 22, 2023

“Hey, s— stain on the game, I’m talking as of now it is beginning to bare fruit,” McGregor replied. “We beat their system of fighting on Tuf. Its locked down. It’s no wonder s— pants [Khabib] scurried. There’s no competing now. The head of the style is too fat a b— and afraid to compete again. So we win. You can’t compete with us. Watch and witness you rat bastard.”

As usual, his controversial social media posts were soon deleted. But that certainly sounds like McGregor just revealed his team advanced to the finals on The Ultimate Fighter 31, which doesn’t debut on ESPN till May 30th.

Not that we plan on skipping the show because the sanctity of the TUF tournament has been breached. Really, we just want to see more “Notorious” hijinx including a rumored in-cage brawl between the two teams where someone gets KO’d. Still, the UFC can’t be happy that Conor keeps leaking details from the upcoming season.

