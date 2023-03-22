Two of the Bantamweight division’s most electric finishers will light up AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, this Saturday (March 25, 2023) when Cory Sandhagen squares off with Marlon Vera. UFC San Antonio will also see former 135-pound queenpin, Holly Holm — who just inked a six-fight contract extension — return to action against Yana Santos and Nate Landwehr battle Austin Lingo in a high-octane Featherweight showdown.

Spring break may be past us, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still enjoy ourselves. Here’s how to get a bit of dosh to help you along ...

Joanne Wood, Gunnar Nelson, Christian Leroy Duncan and Jack Shore

Good work, though condolences to Duncan for having to win that way.

Ludovit Klein

Well, I was right about him being able to handle Jai Herbert on the feet, just not about the fight staying there. I scored it a draw, so I can’t complain.

Kamaru Usman

Leon Edwards fought brilliantly and Usman lacked the untouchable confidence that previously allowed him to walk down “Rocky” and neutralize him against the fence.

Rafael Fiziev

I had him eking out the second round, but the scores were fine. He took some serious damage and Gaethje adjusted perfectly after struggling with the speed difference for so long. Fair play to him.

Sam Patterson

I knew he wasn’t the best at managing distance, but I didn’t think he’d contrive to get knocked into next year in the most slapstick fashion imaginable. At least it was funny enough that I can’t get too mad (watch highlights).

UFC San Antonio Odds For The Under Card:

Manel Kape (-175) vs. Alex Perez (+145)

It’s probably best to avoid this one. Perez is the best grappler Kape has faced since his 0-2 UFC start, but has barely fought in the last few years.

Tucker Lutz (-280) vs. Daniel Pineda (+235)

Lutz may be the biggest favorite on the card, but he’s still worth an investment. Though his grit and power have yet to wane, Pineda has looked slower and more hittable than ever in recent bouts with Cub Swanson and Andre Fili. Lutz is well-rounded enough to handle himself wherever the fight goes and isn’t going to implode the way Herbert Burns did, so use him as a reliable anchor.

Steven Peterson (-170) vs. Lucas Alexander (+145)

This match is probably best avoided. Though I do think Peterson’s pressure and volume will eventually get to Alexander, the latter is faster and more eye-catching on the feet, which could be enough to eke out a decision. Peterson’s also missed weight twice in a row, so there’s no telling what shape he’ll be in.

Trevin Giles (-110) vs. Preston Parsons (-110)

I really like Parsons at near-even odds. It’s been years since Giles put forth an eye-catching performance, and while he’s coming off a win over Louis Cosce, he looked forgettable against a man who didn’t even throw 50 strikes. If nothing else, Parsons is reliably aggressive and skilled on the ground, which should be enough to carry him to victory.

CJ Vergara (-240) vs. Daniel Da Silva (+200)

Skip it! Da Silva is talented enough to blowout Vergara and mentally weak enough to collapse at any moment.

Manuel Torres (-150) vs. Trey Ogden (+130)

Ogden strikes me as a decent underdog pick. Nobody has really tested Torres’ grappling of late and Ogden’s never been stopped with strikes, which makes me believe “Samurai Ghost” can weather the early blitz and take over down the stretch.

Vinicius Salvador (-115) vs. Victor Altamirano (-105)

I’d have preferred him as an underdog, but a bit on Salvador makes sense. “Fenomeno” hits remarkably hard for a man his size and Altamirano has some weird defensive habits that figure to bite him in the rear. Just keep the investment small, as Altamirano does have a decent wrestling game and Salvador has yet to demonstrate whether his takedown defense can hold up in the Octagon.

Hailey Cowan (-135) vs. Tamires Vidal (+115)

Cowan opened as an underdog before the lines completely flipped, so there’s clearly been some attention on this one. I’m not sure I want to participate, though, because it’s a fight that will likely take place almost entirely in the clinch. And while I favored Ailin Perez over Cowan in a similar match, I’m not as confident in Vidal’s abilities as I am in “Fiona’s.”

UFC San Antonio Odds For The Main Card:

Cory Sandhagen (-170) vs. Marlon Vera (+145)

Vera’s “losing until he very suddenly isn’t” approach has been remarkably consistent in its success of late, but that stops here. Not only is Sandhagen durable enough to trade hands with the likes of John Lineker and Song Yadong, but he’s far busier than Vera and offers enough variety in his game that Vera can’t rely on figuring out the perfect shot. Definitely give me Sandhagen at better than -200.

Holly Holm (-240) vs. Yana Santos (+200)

Santos hasn’t fought since 2021 and Holm looked ancient in last year’s loss to Ketlen Vieira. Too many variables.

Nate Landwehr (-230) vs. Austin Lingo (+195)

All aboard “The Train.” Lingo, a slugging specialist, is not going to out-grit Landwehr, whose sheer relentlessness and suffocating wrestling should work a treat. While Landwehr has struggled with superior athletes in the past, Lingo is about the level of fighter he’s managed to run over.

Maycee Barber (-275) vs. Andrea Lee (+230)

Skip it! Both women have had their share of uneven performances.

Chidi Njokuani (-165) vs. Albert Duraev (+135)

Look, I love Chidi Njokuani, but this seems like an overreaction to Duraev’s loss to Joaquin Buckley. Though “Machete” got tooled bell-to-bell in that fight, he’s beaten quality strikers like Slava Vasilevskiy before and offers a level of ground skill that Njokuani has struggled with in the past. He’s damn sure a trickier match up for Njokuani than slow, hittable grinders like Marc-Andre Barriault and Dusko Todorovic.

UFC San Antonio Best Bets:

Parlay — Tucker Lutz and Vinicius Salvador: Bet $25 to make $38.25

Single bet — Trey Ogden: Bet $20 to make $26.00

Parlay — Cory Sandhagen and Nate Landwehr: Bet $30 to make $38.10

Single bet — Albert Duraev: Bet $20 to make $27

Single bet — Preston Parsons: Bet $22 to make $20

I’m sure we can all stomach another Holly Holm co-feature if it means we get a main event this electric. See you Saturday, Maniacs.

Initial Investment For 2023: $600

Current Total: $121.87

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC San Antonio fight card right here, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches, which are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET, then the remaining main card balance (also on ESPN+) at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC San Antonio: “Vera vs. Sandhagen” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.