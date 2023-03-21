Belal Muhammad threatens ‘clown’ Colby Covington with ‘Gamebred’-esque street justice: ‘It’s on sight!’

The war of words is heating up between top Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight contenders, Belal Muhammad and Colby Covington.

This past weekend (March 18, 2023) at UFC 286, the 170-pound title stayed around the waist of British kingpin, Leon Edwards, after a majority decision win over Kamaru Usman. As a result, UFC President, Dana White, declared Covington as next in line for the title despite Muhammad’s nine-fight unbeaten streak and status as the No. 4-ranked contender.

The pair have already exchanged plenty of their feelings for each other in the time since fight night, but Covington’s recent threats to UFC commentator, Jon Anik, were all Muhammad needed to continue blasting “Chaos” on social media.

“Cowards die a thousand deaths,” Muhammad tweeted, responding to a comment about Covington allegedly denying their UFC 286 fight offer. “I’ll be in Miami in a couple weeks keep that same energy I hope the clown of dada county shows his face. Jon’s my brother I promise you he’s getting slapped just for disrespecting family.”

It’s on sight when I see this clown pic.twitter.com/VYkgsPqUWa — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 21, 2023

Playing off of Covington’s standing alleged assault case outside of Miami, Florida’s Papi Steakhouse with his bitter rival, Jorge Masvidal, Muhammad delivered a themed photoshop along with a TMZ-style clip edit.

Can’t wait for ufc 287 in Miami me and @Jon_Anik gonna be eating good pic.twitter.com/c55VakWVxP — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 21, 2023

The reason why masvidal broke his face ..it’s bout to happen again pic.twitter.com/H7qKeGMHJU — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 21, 2023

Since his second-round technical knockout of Sean Brady in Oct. 2022 (watch highlights), Muhammad has maintained his desire to only fight for the title next if not against someone ranked above him at the very least. Covington still fits that bill as the No. 2-ranked at Welterweight, and with Edwards also not finding interest in a Covington bout, “Remember the Name” made a proposal.

“I’ve already said it Me and Karen can fight and winner gets Leon in October,” Muhammad tweeted.

The aforementioned White noted when speaking about Covington being next for Edwards that the promotion is also working on matching Muhammad against Shavkat Rakhmonov in the meantime. Both match ups are yet to be made official.