ROAR! Watch screaming MMA fighters go nuts, pound chests during bizarre staredown

By Jesse Holland
I never heard of Ural Fighting Championship until today, which may or may not make me a “casual,” so I guess this staredown video between Vyacheslav Datsik and Geronimo dos Santos accomplished it mission.

That’s assuming the mission was to go viral and spread awareness of the upcoming Ural FC 2 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (March 25, 2023) at SKK Dvorec Sporta in Samara, Russia.

To be fair, it’s hard to keep track of all these Russian MMA promotions which appear to be inching closer to the inevitable death match. We got pretty close with the dangling shipping containers but still have a long way to go.

Until then, promoters will just flash a few headlights to send the fans home happy.

Datsik (5-8) is coming off a disqualification loss to Artem Tarasov at “Fight for the Hype” back in early 2019. As for Dos Santos (44-24-1), he recently captured a unanimous decision victory over Leonardo Guimaraes at Premiere Fight League 1.

