Too far? Colby Covington threatens to orphan UFC announcer’s children for cheerleading ‘racist’ opponent

Has Colby Covington crossed the line?

The No. 2-ranked welterweight contender was recently gifted the next shot at the 170-pound title, thanks to a free pass from promotion president Dana White, and doesn't want anyone getting in the way of his third crack at the division crown.

That includes longtime play-by-play man Jon Anik, who used Twitter to express his sympathy for Belal Muhammad. “Remember the Name” was passed over by the organization in favor of Covington, despite his stellar run through the 170-pound ranks.

Related Coward Colby Ducked Brave Belal To Play Meaningless Backup

“Understand acutely why Colby Covington was the back-up [for UFC 286] but hard not to feel for [Belal Muhammad],” Anik said. “Nine-fight unbeaten streak. Hasn’t lost in four-plus years. Just KO’d a previously undefeated fighter. The man deserves his respect and I don’t say that because he hosts a podcast with my twin bro.”

Those comments didn’t sit well with Covington, who branded Muhammad a “racist” for accusing “Chaos” of getting Dana White privilege. Or just white privilege, based on a now-deleted tweet from the No. 4-ranked contender.

Covington doesn't want Anik taking sides.

“You wanted to lick my balls in London, ‘Oh Colby ...’ but then you want to go back behind the stage and cheerlead for a racist,” Covington told MMA Fighting. “So he associates with racism and Belal Muhammad. Jon Anik, I don’t want your kids to grow up without a dad. Just realize you live in Boca, I live in Miami mother—ker, you’re not too far from me so you better shut your f—king mouth. You poke the bear, now you get the bear comes after you.”

The last time Covington mentioned someone’s kids he lost a few teeth.

UFC President Dana White doesn’t normally interfere in “dark” trash talk — which never works, by his estimation — simply because it’s the fight game and anything goes. Well, almost anything. Even White was cringing at these comments from Conor McGregor.

To the point where the commission nearly took “insane” action.

White and Co. have made it clear that Covington is next in line. That said, reigning welterweight champion Leon Edwards, fresh off his UFC 286 title defense against Kamaru Usman last weekend in London, doesn’t sound like he’s on board with that plan.

Don’t expect this welterweight drama (flavored with a dash of middleweight) to end anytime soon.

Belal Muhammed SOUNDS OFF on Colby Covington! Does he deserve the next title shot?!



Check out this exclusive interview here: https://t.co/856nWwska8 pic.twitter.com/ESdKGs1oiT — Anik & Florian Podcast (@AnikFlorianPod) March 20, 2023

For more UFC 286 results and fallout click here.