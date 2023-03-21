Not a fluke! UFC champ Alexa Grasso targeting Valentina Shevchenko rematch this Sept. in Mexico

Newly-crowned UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso is eager to rematch former 125-pound titleholder Valentina Shevchenko so that she can prove to the Doubting Thomases her victory over “Bullet” was a result of skill, and not luck.

“I’m truly excited for the second fight and I also know that people will love to see it because a lot of people say it was a mistake from her and it was a fluke,” Grasso told The MMA Hour. “Of course I don’t think it was a fluke because I trained so much for that, but I think it’s going to be important to show everyone that I’m the champion.”

Grasso submitted Shevchenko in the UFC 285 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event last month in Las Vegas and the newly-crowned champion is hoping to make her first title defense in front of a raucous hometown crowd this Sept. in Mexico.

“I would love, I truly would love for this second fight to be in Mexico,” Grasso continued. “September sounds great. September sounds amazing, but let’s see. Of course, before the end of this year, I would like to fight. Two fights every year sounds good. I truly hope that this can be in Mexico.”