Skidding Kamaru Usman tumbles three spots in latest UFC rankings update

After a long and undefeated run at 170 pounds, Kamaru Usman has now dropped two straight — both to reigning UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards — costing “The Nigerian Nightmare” three places on the promotion’s pound-for-pound list. Also at the UFC 286 pay-per-view (PPV) event last weekend in London, former middleweight title challenger Marvin Vettori got back to his winning ways at 185 pounds and captured the No. 3 rankings spot at the expense of fellow contender Jared Cannonier.

Here’s how UFC compiles its official rankings:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Take a look at what the latest rankings field looks like courtesy of UFC.com. Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, T = tie, *NR = Not previously ranked).

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Jon Jones

2. Alexander Volkanovski

3. Islam Makhachev

4. Leon Edwards

5. Israel Adesanya +1

6. Alex Pereira +1

7. Aljamain Sterling +1

8. Kamaru Usman -3

9. Charles Oliveira

10. Brandon Moreno

11. Jiri Prochazka

12. Dustin Poirier

13. Jamahal Hill

14. Robert Whittaker

15. Max Holloway

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Brandon Moreno

1. Deiveson Figueiredo

2. Alexandre Pantoja

3. Kai Kara France

4. Brandon Royval

5. Matheus Nicolau

6. Alex Perez

7. Amir Albazi

8. Matt Schnell

9. Manel Kape

10. David Dvorak

11. Tim Elliott

12. Muhammad Mokaev

13. Su Mudaerji

14. Tagir Ulanbekov

14. Bruno Silva

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Aljamain Sterling

1. Merab Dvalishvili

2. Sean O’Malley

3. Marlon Vera

4. Petr Yan

5. Cory Sandhagen

6. Rob Font

7. Dominick Cruz

8. Song Yadong

9. Pedro Munhoz +1

10. Ricky Simon -1

11. Umar Nurmagomedov

12. Adrian Yanez

13. Chris Gutierrez

14. Jonathan Martinez

15. Jack Shore

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Alexander Volkanovski

1. Interim Champion Yair Rodriguez

2. Max Holloway

3. Brian Ortega

4. Arnold Allen

5. Josh Emmett

6. Chan Sung Jung

7. Calvin Kattar

8. Giga Chikadze

9. Ilia Topuria

10. Movsar Evloev

11. Bryce Mitchell

12. Sodiq Yusuff

13. Dan Ige

14. Edson Barboza

15. Alex Caceres

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Islam Makhachev

1. Charles Oliveira

2. Dustin Poirier

3. Justin Gaethje

4. Beneil Dariush

5. Michael Chandler

6. Rafael Fiziev

7. Mateusz Gamrot

8. Arman Tsarukyan

9. Rafael dos Anjos

10. Jalin Turner

11. Dan Hooker

12. Damir Ismagulov

13. Renato Moicano

14. Drew Dober

15. Grant Dawson

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Leon Edwards

1. Kamaru Usman

2. Colby Covington

3. Khamzat Chimaev

4. Belal Muhammed

5. Gilbert Burns

6. Shavkat Rakhmonov

7. Stephen Thompson

8. Geoff Neal

9. Sean Brady

10. Vicente Luque

11. Jorge Masvidal

12. Neil Magny

13. Michael Chiesa

14. Jack Della Maddalena

15. Michel Pereira

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Alex Pereira

1. Israel Adesanya

2. Robert Whittaker

3. Marvin Vettori +1

4. Jared Cannonier -1

5. Paulo Costa

6. Dricus Du Plessis

7. Sean Strickland

8. Derek Brunson

9. Roman Dolidze

10. Jack Hermansson

11. Nassourdine Imavov

12. Brendan Allen

13. Andre Muniz

14. Chris Curtis

15. Kelvin Gastelum

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jamahal Hill

1. Jiri Prochazka

2. Magomed Ankalaev

3. Jan Blachowicz

4. Aleksandar Rakic

5. Anthony Smith

6. Nikita Krylov

7. Johnny Walker

8. Volkan Oezdemir

9. Paul Craig

10. Ryan Spann

11. Dominick Reyes

12. Jim Crute

13. (T) Khalil Rountree

13. (T) Dustin Jacoby +1

15. Azamat Murzakanov

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jon Jones

1. Ciryl Gane

2. Stipe Miocic

3. Sergei Pavlovich

4. Curtis Blaydes

5. Tom Aspinall

6. Tai Tuivasa

7. Alexander Volkov

8. Serghei Spivac

9. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

10. Marcin Tybura

11. Derrick Lewis

12. Jailton Almeida +1

13. Chris Daukaus -1

14. Blagoy Ivanov

15. Alexandr Romanov

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Amanda Nunes

2. Alexa Grasso

3. Valentina Shevchenko

4. Weili Zhang

5. Rose Namajunas

6. Julianna Pena

7. Carla Esparza

8. Jessica Andrade

9. Erin Blanchfield

10. Amanda Lemos

11. Manon Fiorot

12. Taila Santos

13. Raquel Pennington

14. Marina Rodriguez

15. Holly Holm

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Zhang Weili

1. Carla Esparza

2. Rose Namajunas

3. Amanda Lemos

4. Jessica Andrade

5. Marina Rodriguez

6. Yan Xiaonan

7. Mackenzie Dern

8. Tecia Torres

9. Virna Jandiroba

10. Michelle Waterson

11. Amanda Ribas

12. Tatiana Suarez

13. Angela Hill

14. Luana Pinheiro

15. Tabatha Ricci

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Alexa Grasso

1. Valentina Shevchenko

2. Manon Fiorot

3. Talia Santos

4. Erin Blanchfield

5. Jessica Andrade

6. Katlyn Chookagian

7. Lauren Murphy

8. Jennifer Maia

9. Amanda Ribas

10. Viviane Araújo

11. Andrea Lee

12. Casey O’Neill

13. Maycee Barber

14. Tracy Cortez

15. Cynthia Calvillo

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1. Julianna Pena

2. Raquel Pennington

3. Holly Holm

4. Ketlen Vieira -1

5. Irene Aldana

6. Yana Kunitskaya

7. Pannie Kianzad

8. Macy Chiasson

9. Karol Rosa

10. Mayra Bueno Silva

11. Miesha Tate

12. Julia Avila

13. Norma Dumont

14. Josiane Nunes

15. Chelsea Chandler

There you have it.

You can expect these rankings to change around this time next week, particularly in the bantamweight division, following the UFC San Antonio: “Vera vs. Sandhagen” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, which takes place this Sat. night (March 25, 2023) from inside AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

For much more on that upcoming fight card click here.