Strange as it may be to say, the biggest winner of UFC 286 might just be Colby Covington.

Since allegedly getting sucker punched by former foe Jorge Masvidal, Covington has been uncharacteristically quiet on the sidelines for about a year. Then, out of nowhere, he shows up at UFC 286, makes a major splash by weighing in as the main event back up, and his old rival Kamaru Usman doesn’t win back the belt. Leon Edwards is the confirmed champion, and immediately after his win, UFC President Dana White announces “Chaos” will get the next title shot.

Numerous fighters have spoken up against this decision, including the current champion. However, nobody seems to be quite as annoyed as Belal Muhammad, winner of eight of his last nine fights and debatably the best win streak at 170 lbs. He’s been consistently unloading on Covington ever since the announcement, and in one since deleted tweet, he brought up Covington’s ethnicity as the reasoning behind his title shot.

“He’s white,” Muhammad explained simply.

Belal just screwed himself. This is a terrible tweet. Like awful. Could you imagine if a white guy tweeted something like this about any other race??? This will not help your case to get a title shot. He’s definitely going to have to fight Shavkat now. He did himself no favors. pic.twitter.com/i9LdQmW4Qb — UNEDiTED (@UNEDiTEDpod) March 20, 2023

It hasn’t taken Covington long to respond. Speaking with James Lynch, Covington tore into Muhammad, declaring him “racist” and “disgusting.”

“I’m not going to pick some kid up that is on the bottom of the prelims. You got to earn your way up here and that guy is racist, man,” Covington said (via Cole Shelton). “He was saying the only reason that happened is because I’m white. How is that not racist? That is disgusting. That is despicable, that is f—king disgusting, man. I would never say that and use someone’s color of their skin by that’s why they got that done. Disgusting, man. He should literally be fined and kicked out of the UFC.”

When asked what the situation would be like if the roles were reversed, Covington continued, “Oh my gosh, honestly, I can’t even imagine. Everything I worked my entire life for would be sunken, my ship would be sunken. That would be the end of Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington. But, I would never say something so stupid because it has nothing to do with that ever. I don’t care what color skin you are, man, I look at the integrity inside your heart and the person that you are. I look at other things, how smart you are. It’s just disgusting, man.”

Insomnia

RIP One Championship Lightweight Iuri Lapicus.

Lapicus was involved in a motorbike incident three days ago. According to the article, he lost control of his vehicle by himself and hit the car of a 69-year-old lady. He was transported to the hospital by helicopter, went into a coma and never recovered.https://t.co/scrRiukKdu — Tudor Leonte (@MrTudorLeonte) March 20, 2023

Dan Hardy eloquently takes down Power Slap:

Dan Hardy’s thoughts on PowerSlap pic.twitter.com/ygxigpmLgt — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ (@TheArtOfWar6) March 20, 2023

This Grand Theft Auto-style promotional poster for UFC 287 is pretty rad!

Apparently, Rafael Fiziev is not the most popular fighter in his home country of Kyrgyzstan.

So it turns out Kyrg mfs got beef with Fiziev?!?



How tf your own country rooting for your opponent @RafaelFiziev



Mf got opps on the same block he grew up on pic.twitter.com/t4nee3niJA — Mᴀʀᴛʏs Hᴀɪʀʟɪɴᴇ (@MmaUnderdogs) March 18, 2023

Absolutely top-tier Marvin Vettori moment:

BRO LMAOO Marvin Vettori said eating pasta is one of the only moments where he's actually happy. pic.twitter.com/QynFzHXdGs — Val Dewar (Violenceweight Rankings Steward) (@the3els) March 18, 2023

Ciryl Gane responds to the critics and is hitting the jiu-jitsu mats!

One week in, grappling only

Getting better everyday, and loving it ! pic.twitter.com/pRVCYquVBi — Ciryl Gane (@ciryl_gane) March 18, 2023

Shadowboxing in a scenic locale!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Former UFC Bantamweight Teruto Ishihara has now won two in a row on the regional scene.

Teruto Ishihara submits Willie Gates with a first round rear-naked choke



"I'm gonna get the fuck out of here and go party"#A1Combat pic.twitter.com/yuXS8e2vWJ — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) March 19, 2023

The slam remains the best answer in MMA to the buggy choke.

Wow buggy choke de Ibrahim Al-Faqih Hassan!! #UAEWarriors40 pic.twitter.com/R3dKseOOpQ — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) March 19, 2023

I’ve trained quite a bit with Billy Brand over the years, and his ability to stand right in your face without getting hit is really annoying!

Absolute beatdown by Billy Brand capped with a walk-off uppercut KO. #A1Combat9 pic.twitter.com/ZgaJ4VPLWj — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) March 19, 2023

Random Land

Micro fungi.

Midnight Music: Jesse Holland came through with tonight’s song.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.