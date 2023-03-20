Tony Ferguson vs Kevin Lee rematch in the works for UFC 290 in July, according to ‘Motown Phenom’

Kevin Lee tells @HelenYeeSports that a rematch with Tony Ferguson is in the works for #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/k0ZOmDqjyE

Kevin Lee is back with UFC after a brief layover at Eagle FC and “The Motown Phenom” is currently pissing his way though the six-month return window established by United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), the same “garbage” organization at war with former champion Conor McGregor.

Upon his return, Lee expects to run it back with Tony Ferguson at UFC 290.

“It’s looking like we’re gonna do Tony, me and Tony Ferguson,” Lee told Helen Yee. “A lot of people are calling for that fight, they wanna see the rematch. I feel like it’s gonna right a whole bunch of wrongs that happened in 2017 and it’s gonna put me right back on the right track. I feel like that’s the fight that people wanna see. It’s a great fight for Tony, it’s a great fight for me, I think it’s a great fight for the UFC. I think it’s only right that we run it back. We’re gonna do International Fight Week is what I’m hearing.”

UFC 290 is booked for Sat., July 8, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Lee was defeated by Ferguson in the third round of their UFC 216 headliner back in Oct. 2017, losing the interim title in the process. “El Cucuy” would be stripped of the substitute strap in the months that followed, thanks to a “freak accident” that occurred ahead of his Khabib Nurmagomedov fight.

UFC has yet to make any official announcements regarding UFC 290 matchups.