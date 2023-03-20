Wrestling hater Stephen Thompson reverses course, now ‘100 percent’ open to fighting Kamaru Usman

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson recently turned down a 170-pound showdown against Shavkat Rakhmonov because “Wonderboy” didn’t want to face another wrestler — while also claiming his fans didn’t want to see it either.

Perhaps Thompson was still following this advice.

But when it comes to squaring off against former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, one of the top wrestlers in the 170-pound weight class, “Wonderboy” is “100-percent” open to the high-stakes matchup, according to a recent tweet from his official Twitter account.

Thompson, who turned 40 just a few weeks back, is coming off a technical knockout victory over Kevin Holland at UFC Orlando. Stopping “Trailblazer” snapped a two-fight losing streak, thanks to decision losses at the hands of Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns.

“Wonderboy” was taken down 10 times across those two fights.

Usman, 35, is coming off his second straight loss to Leon Edwards and will return to the 170-pound ranks without the welterweight title. Defeating “The Nigerian Nightmare” would undoubtedly elevate Thompson into title consideration, making the risk worth the reward, unlike a potential Rakhmonov fight.

UFC has yet to make any sport of plans regarding the future of Usman, but it sounds like the ex-champ plans on making his return sooner, rather than later.