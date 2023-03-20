Not-sad Michael Bisping responds to burial by Justin Gaethje, defends UFC 286 commentary

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards defended his 170-pound title by out-pointing former division kingpin Kamaru Usman in the UFC 286 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in London, England, a five-round headliner that was commentated by Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier, and Michael Bisping — who filled in for the travel-unfriendly Joe Rogan.

Bisping was buried by lightweight veteran Justin Gaethje, who also emerged victorious on the UFC 286 main card across the pond. It seems “The Highlight” — a friend and teammate of Usman — had a problem with the “very unprofessional” behavior from “The Count” when “Rocky” retained the crown (read those comments here).

“I always only call it as I see it,” Bisping wrote on Twitter. “And you have to celebrate the winner, regardless of who it is. Can’t be sad someone didn’t win. Winner in all cases must be celebrated. And I have huge admiration and respect for Usman as a fighter and person. A true gentleman.”

The UFC commentators are known for their over-the-top celebrations (sample here), to the point where the promotion actually releases hype videos touting their theatrical calls. Play-by-play man Jon Anik rushed to the defense of his part-time partner, insisting “The Count” was not showing favoritism to his fellow Brit.

“Must say in defense of my broadcast partner Bisping, the man has zero agenda nor any bias when calling fights,” Anik said. “Might even have closer personal relationship with Kamaru Usman than he does Leon Edwards. He just felt as though Edwards controlled the stand-up, landed more cleanly.”

UFC commentators are no stranger to fighter grievances.

“The job of MMA commentator is not as hard as that of fighter, judge, or referee, but it’s hard,” Anik continued. “We are judged on every utterance over eight-plus hours and certainly there are things we’d love to take back. Someone is usually upset with something. Never had a perfect show. Never will.”

